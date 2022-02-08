Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

