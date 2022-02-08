Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 154,884 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $33,250,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $33,780,000.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.70.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

