MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 83.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 407,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 293,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,741. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.77 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.