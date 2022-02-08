Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post sales of $121.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $485.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 224,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

