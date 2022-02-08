Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $64.73

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $67.53. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

