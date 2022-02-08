Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.
In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last ninety days.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
