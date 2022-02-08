Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

