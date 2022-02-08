Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 197,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962,154 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.96.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.
The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.
About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
