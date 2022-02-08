Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 197,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962,154 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,317,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,763,000 after purchasing an additional 226,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.