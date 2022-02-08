Marathon Capital Management Acquires 621 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.78. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

