Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

NYSE AR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 187,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

