Marathon Capital Management Sells 260 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 61,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

