Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. 11,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,712,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

