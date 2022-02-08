Mark Asset Management LP Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mark Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.95. 421,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.57 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

