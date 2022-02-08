Mark Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mark Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $868.80. 3,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,286. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,395.51. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

