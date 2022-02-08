Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

