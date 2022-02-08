Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 10,689 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

