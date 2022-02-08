Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.02 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 101.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $85.89 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

