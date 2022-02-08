Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 18,355 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 194.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Upland Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. decreased their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

UPLD stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $588.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

