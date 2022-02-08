Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 8,010 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MOD opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

