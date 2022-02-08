Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 1.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 19,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $508.02 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

