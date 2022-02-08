Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 1.3%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 19,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $508.02 million for the quarter.

About Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

