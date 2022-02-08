Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 79.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

