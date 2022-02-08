MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

