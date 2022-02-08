Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

