Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 347,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

