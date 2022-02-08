Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MIG3 opened at GBX 59 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £46.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.22.

In other news, insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 159,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,719.36 ($136,199.27).

About Maven Income & Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

