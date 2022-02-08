Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 2.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 136,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 131,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
MIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $400.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
