Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 2.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 136,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 131,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

MIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $400.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

