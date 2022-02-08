McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. 19,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,656. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

