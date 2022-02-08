McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

About McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

