McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.