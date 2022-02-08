McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $280.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $270.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $271.63. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

