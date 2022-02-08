mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 155.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.30.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.31. 23,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.22.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.