Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,461,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,700,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,716,000 after acquiring an additional 245,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

