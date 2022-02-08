Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Meridian stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

