Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.
NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
