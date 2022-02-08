Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $269.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.52. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,846 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

