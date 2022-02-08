M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MNG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 237 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.93) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 238 ($3.22).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.68. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 180.95 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.44). The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 86.08.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

