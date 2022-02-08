Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.