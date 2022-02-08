Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $658.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,873 shares of company stock worth $666,721. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

