Mirror Protocol Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $104.12 million and $16.17 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

