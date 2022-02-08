MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) PT Lowered to $16.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

