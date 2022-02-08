MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) PT Lowered to $16.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
