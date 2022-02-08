Mizuho Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.29.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.