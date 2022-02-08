Mizuho Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $235.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.29.
HON opened at $192.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
