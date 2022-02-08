Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million to $214.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.52 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.