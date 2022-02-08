Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.46 to $0.52 EPS.

MODN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 253,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,353. The company has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

