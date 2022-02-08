MonaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $72.99 million and $1.77 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

