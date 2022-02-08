MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Contrast

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoneyLion and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 368.47%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.60 $38.76 million $1.25 1.78

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

