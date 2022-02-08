Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MPWR opened at $396.95 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,712 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

