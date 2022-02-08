Morgan Stanley Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $562.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $497.36.

GWW stock opened at $478.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.66. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $367.00 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

