Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 38.6% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE EDD opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.