Morgan Stanley Lowers Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $265.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

