Nabox Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Nabox has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $1.90 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.10 or 0.07071631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.24 or 1.00349295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054686 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,344,455,863 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

