Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.27.
NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.
